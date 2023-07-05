FREE TO READ | DIY tips for planning your winter projects

In this issue of EasyDIY our experts share the must-have tools for every DIYer, whether it's in the workshop or in your garden, and we also highlight user-friendly tech tool trends shaping product development.

We share insights into unexpected facts about your home, such as how colours can affect the selling price, and how brass door knobs can help keep you healthy.

Painting is something we all feel we can tackle on our own. How hard can it be? But before you start, read our top tips to ensure your painting project is a success. If you're looking to change your interior décor, you'll love our wall panelling, cladding and moulding advice.

Solar power is a top-of-mind topic for everyone. Our expert answers 10 of the most frequently asked questions.

We also look at one of a household's most expensive items, the car, and provide a cleaning checklist. Apart from improving a vehicle's appearance, regular cleaning helps preserve its value and makes it more comfortable to drive.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):