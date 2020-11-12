Swimming banned at some Durban beaches after heavy rain

Incessant rain has forced Durban to prohibit swimming at some beaches because the murky water could increase the risk of shark attacks.

“In the interest of safety for residents and tourists, northern and southern beaches have been closed following heavy down pours in the past two days, resulting in murky sea waters.

“Central beaches have not been affected and remain open,” said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said swimming was prohibited at the affected beaches “as the risk of shark attack might increase”.

“Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning unwaveringly.