No jail time for cop who shot dead Tembisa nurse Lebohang Monene

"The court arrived at this ruling owing to the testimony of Dr Raymond Mathebula, from the Tshwane Rehabilitation Centre, that outlined the diagnosis of Mudau’s quadriplegic medical condition, as well as that of health workers from the department of correctional services, who testified that they offer primary health services and therefore there is no correctional facility that can accommodate Mudau.
"The head of healthcare services Mirriam Mabe, testified in detail that they provide primary healthcare services on an outpatient basis, and only attend to patients that require monitoring and observation over a short period.
"If the inmate's condition deteriorates or does not respond to administered medication, they then refer that particular inmate to an outside facility (public hospital), and in severe cases, medical parole is invoked for such individuals for their families to provide self-care,” said the NPA on Thursday.
Former police officer Lucky Mudau, who fatally shot Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebogang Monene before turning the gun on himself at the hospital premises in February 2022, will not serve any time behind bars.
Mudau was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.
The Johannesburg high court ruled that this is on condition that he is not convicted of committing a similar offence by the division. Wheelchair-bound Mudau became a quadriplegic after the shooting incident.
Mudau had pleaded guilty to planning the murder of Monene and was convicted as such.
Wheelchair-bound Mudau was diagnosed with C5 Quadriplegia, rendering him unable to do anything on his own, including turning himself in bed, bathing, feeding himself and using a bathroom.
"The NPA is alive to the fact that the accused was convicted of brutally taking the life of Monene and that no sentence imposed by the court can match the loss of life and the pain and suffering her family continues to endure," said the NPA.
