South Africa

Police sergeant guns down mother of his child at her workplace

28 June 2023 - 13:05
“Incidents of domestic violence are heartbreaking because innocent children are often left destitute. What is more concerning in this incident is that the suspect is a police officer who should be protective” said Manamela.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A police sergeant in the detective services in Bushbuckridge has been charged with murder after fatally shooting the mother of his child multiple times at her workplace on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the incident took place at about 10.55pm at a petrol station in Bushbuckridge.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said reports indicate that the 36-year-old victim, who was employed as a cashier, was in the kiosk behind the counter when the father of her three-year-old girl entered.

He said information indicates that the man was permitted by the security guard to enter as he was known to be a police officer who often visited the woman.

“After entering, it is said that an argument ensued. The member allegedly drew his service pistol during the heated conversation and shot her multiple times. The security guard managed to lock the suspect inside the kiosk before he and other employees ran for their lives,” he said.

Mohlala said police in Bushbuckridge swiftly responded and found the officer inside the kiosk.

“He was disarmed and arrested and charged for murder. The service firearm was seized for further investigation. Paramedics attended the scene, however the woman was certified dead,” Mohlala said.

He said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will conduct an investigation.

Mohlala said the motive is unknown. However, domestic violence could not be ruled out.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the incident.

Manamela has urged SAPS members and the public to seek professional assistance from employee health and welfare or other relevant services rather than resorting to violence.

“Incidents of domestic violence are heartbreaking because innocent children are often left destitute. What is more concerning in this incident is that the suspect is a police officer who should be protective” said Manamela.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge magistrate court on Thursday on charges of murder.

