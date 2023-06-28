“Throw into the mix that the weather is expected to be 'brilliant sunshine and a pleasant 22 degrees, with very little wind', the 2023 renewal of the Hollywoodbets Durban July is set to be 'Out Of This World' and a blast for racing fans, partygoers, fashion aficionados and celebrity guests.”
Favourite for the race is the KZN-based See It Again, owned by Nick Jonsson of Jonsson Workwear, trained by Michael Roberts and ridden by veteran Piere Strydom, who at 57 seeks to become the oldest jockey ever to win the “July”.
TimesLIVE
Durban July fans can breathe easy – sunshine and clear skies are expected
Image: Hollywood Bets Durban July
Despite greater Durban being pounded by heavy rain on Tuesday, clear skies are predicted for the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday.
Thandiwe Gumede, a forecaster at the SA Weather Service in Durban, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday: “After Thursday we are not expecting any rain, especially for the Durban July.”
Hollywoodbets said in a statement on Wednesday that it's “all systems go” for the R5m race at Greyville.
Organisation calls for boycott of Durban July as 'celebration of British culture' which drains public money
This comes in the wake of the distribution of a poster by KwaZulu-Natal civic group Umsinsi Wokuzimilela calling for a boycott of the renowned horse racing and social event.
Umsinsi Wokuzimilela said the event was a “cultural celebration of the British” they were not against, but they were opposed to the “crisis-ridden” KZN government and, in particular eThekwini municipality, spending public funds in support of it.
Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the event will go ahead despite the threat and law enforcement agencies will be deployed to strategic areas to ensure the safety of patrons and residents.
Hollywoodbets said “with all Covid restrictions finally out of the way, a full house of approximately 50,000 fans is expected.
“And recognising the value to the local economy of Africa's greatest sporting and social event, the city of Durban has come to the party, assuring all visitors and local racegoers that the event will be protected from any form of load-shedding.
Durban July will take place despite boycott threats, says eThekwini mayor
