Mayor demoted and moved to district municipality
'She has been replaced by Nkangala district mayor Leah Mabuza'
An Emalahleni mayor who was last month stoned by community members, has been removed from her position.
Sello Matshonga, ANC secretary for the Nkangala region in Mpumalanga, confirmed that Conny Nkalitshana has been demoted and moved to Nkangala district municipality as a councillor...
