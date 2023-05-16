ANC in Emalahleni wants mayor recalled after protests
Party also wants Speaker, Chief Whip gone
By Lindile Sifile and Mpho Sibanyoni - 16 May 2023 - 07:00
The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana – who was stoned by protesters last week – fired.
Sello Matshonga, ANC secretary for the Nkangala region, said following last week’s violent and deadly protest in KwaGuqa, they had written to the party’s provincial bosses requesting that Nkalitshana, speaker Mduduzi Nkosi and chief whip Qondile Maseko be recalled because of the leadership chaos in the municipality...
ANC in Emalahleni wants mayor recalled after protests
Party also wants Speaker, Chief Whip gone
The ANC in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, wants mayor Conny Nkalitshana – who was stoned by protesters last week – fired.
Sello Matshonga, ANC secretary for the Nkangala region, said following last week’s violent and deadly protest in KwaGuqa, they had written to the party’s provincial bosses requesting that Nkalitshana, speaker Mduduzi Nkosi and chief whip Qondile Maseko be recalled because of the leadership chaos in the municipality...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos