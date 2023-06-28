×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City of Joburg inspector fines Shoprite store, then asks for bribe

By TimesLIVE - 28 June 2023 - 09:48
A City of Johannesburg environmental inspector has been fined an effective R10,000 for corruption. Stock photo.
A City of Johannesburg environmental inspector has been fined an effective R10,000 for corruption. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

A City of Johannesburg environmental inspector has been fined an effective R10,000 for corruption.

Hlengani Voster Maluleke, 41, was sentenced by the Brixton magistrate’s court earlier this month to a fine of R20,000, half of which was suspended for five years, alternatively four years imprisonment.

Hawks spokesperson Col Philani Nkwalase said Maluleke had conducted an inspection at the Brixton Shoprite in July last year. He reported finding inconsistencies in the store, for which he issued a fine of R5,000. Two days later, he visited the store again and asked for R1,000 to quash the fine.

This was reported to the Hawks for investigation, which led to his arrest when he came to collect the cash.

TimesLIVE

Sting operation catches KZN cop trying to ‘bribe’ colleague with R40k

A sting operation on Wednesday helped Limpopo police nab one of their own based in KwaZulu-Natal for corruption after she was allegedly caught trying ...
News
1 week ago

Three accused in R3.5m Eastern Cape bribery case to go on trial in early 2024

A trial date has been set for a bribery matter involving Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison Neil Naidoo, the Investigating ...
News
1 week ago

Ethics committee warns Mkhwebane: Don't release audio evidence of bribery

Parliament’s ethics committee has warned suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane not to make public the alleged 'bribery' audio recordings
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Memorial of Diepsloot CPF leader John Makola
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded