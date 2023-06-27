×

Weather warning for KZN south coast and eThekwini

27 June 2023 - 11:37
Indications are that up to 50mm of rain could fall in the Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities, says the South African Weather Service. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers along the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal that may lead to flooding on Tuesday.

According to the warning, there are indications of up to 50mm of rain in the Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities. 

“The heavy rains are believed to cause possible localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements, low-lying roads and bridges, as well as difficult driving conditions. They could also lead to damage to mud-based houses,” it said.

Residents have been asked to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above their ankles, while those in rural areas have been advised to relocate animals to higher ground.

“In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

“Take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes.”

