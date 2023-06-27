It is unclear whether a young Richards Bay man missing since Sunday was swimming or taking part in a baptism at a local beach.
Mike Pattison, station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute in Richards Bay, said a crew was deployed after they received a report of a drowning at Durnford Beach on Sunday morning.
Rescue swimmers joined police search and rescue members to look for the 26-year-old man.
“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, no signs of the man were found,” said Pattison.
The search is continuing.
“It remains unclear if the man was swimming with friends or taking part in a church baptism at the beach at the time.”
Search continues for Richards Bay man who disappeared in surf two days ago
