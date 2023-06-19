×

South Africa

Search continues for man who went missing in Cape Town four days ago

More heavy rain and possible flooding forecast for Monday

By TIMES LIVE - 19 June 2023 - 09:53
Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in the Western Cape. A 30-year old man who went missing on Wednesday is yet to be found.
Image: Supplied

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says ongoing efforts to find a 30-year-old man who went missing in the Keysers River in the southern suburbs of Cape Town four days ago have been unsuccessful.

On Sunday NSRI Strandfontein assisted the police dive unit and Kirstenhof police in the search for Reagan Fredericks of Steenberg, who went missing on Wednesday in the vicinity of Steenberg Station and Military Road.

The unit used a rescue craft to search parts of Zandvlei leading towards the Zandvlei Estuary mouth, Muizenberg to supplement efforts of the local community and neighbourhood watch groups.  

“Search efforts have included patrols searching along the banks of the Keysers River, the Sandvlei Estuary and surrounding wetland area using foot patrols, canoes, drones and rescue craft. Imperial Yacht Club, Peninsular Canoe Club and public members in that area are requested to keep a look out.  

“Sadly there remains no sign of missing Reagan Fredericks and police, assisted by the emergency services and community neighbourhood watch groups, are continuing in ongoing search efforts and investigations,” the NSRI said.

It said ongoing cold fronts causing widespread damage and multiple inland and coastal areas cut off by flooded waterways over the past few days had not hampered the search for Fredericks. It appealed to the public not to attempt crossing roadways affected by flooding.

The South African Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain, strong winds and damaging waves for Western Cape and beyond from Monday.

TimesLIVE

Related articles

