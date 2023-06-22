A member of the South African Air Force has died while another was injured in a car crash.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed the two were involved in a crash with a delivery truck on the R54 to Potchefstroom at about 2pm on Wednesday.
According to SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa, the two were delivering equipment to be used during the youth week celebration closing parade fly-past in Potchefstroom.
“One member lost his life and the second member was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.
SAAF member dies, another injured in car crash
Image: Masi Losi
