South Africa

AG wants answers on Joburg’s stalled housing project

26 June 2023 - 08:37
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

More than 13 years and R1.2bn later, one of Johannesburg’s biggest housing developments is still incomplete and the auditor-general (AG) wants to know why.

The City of Johannesburg’s Lehae Extension 1 housing project started in September 2009 with the aim of building 5,147 RDP houses.  ..

