×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

City Power battles 340 power outage calls as some technicians held at gunpoint

17 May 2023 - 10:59
City Power asked residents to safeguard service cables as it battles to solve 340 power outage calls. Stock photo.
City Power asked residents to safeguard service cables as it battles to solve 340 power outage calls. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

City Power has asked communities in Lenasia to safeguard cables from theft as it deals with 340 calls from its Lenasia service delivery centre.  

The Johannesburg power utility said on Wednesday morning 190 of the 340 calls were over 24 hours. 

“We remind communities that rainy weather can delay or disrupt work on site,” it said.  

Eldorado Park and Lunar substations have been restored.

In Soweto, the utility team couldn’t complete the work as it was held at gunpoint.  

Problem areas are:  

  • Nirvana substation: 94% of power has been restored after a mini-substation flashed. Areas affected: part of Lenasia ext 5;  
  • Nirvana substation: A Tuesday night post-load-shedding outage in Thembelihle sections N and F was caused by overcurrent. Operators will resume work on Wednesday after safety concerns due to a protest on Tuesday night;  
  • Soweto substation: The team could not finish jointing on Tuesday as a tree blocked their way and they were held at gunpoint and had to be evacuated from the area. The outage was caused by a cable fault. The team will attend to the site on Wednesday. Areas affected are Pimville zone 9, Kliptown Hotel, Joscho flats and Golf Course RDP houses;  
  • CBD switching station: A post-load-shedding outage likely caused by overcurrent in Mid-Ennerdale, and Lawley 1 will be attended to. Operators restored the area, but it tripped again after more load-shedding at 5.30am; and  
  • Lenasia South/Lunar substation: Operators have been notified of a post-load-shedding outage in Lenasia South ext 4 on Tuesday night at 10.30pm.

TimesLIVE

City Power will no longer respond to outage calls from non-paying, defaulting customers

City Power says it will no longer respond to outage calls from customers who refuse to pay for electricity, including those with non-vending meters, ...
News
1 week ago

Eskom says there is 'extremely low likelihood' of a total grid collapse

Embattled utility Eskom has moved to reassure South Africans of the "extremely low likelihood" of a total grid collapse, saying only "unforeseen ...
News
2 hours ago

Prioritise access to electricity, jobs in energy transition: climate commission

The Presidential Climate Commission says there is a strong call for the vulnerable to be protected in the energy transition.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, her father, Thabo Bester and five other accused appear in ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe