Farmer to testify in Bongo trial
By Mandla Khoza - 26 June 2023 - 07:52
One of the farmers linked to the R74m land deal is expected to testify in court against former state security minister Adv Bongani Bongo today.
The man owns the farm in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, which the provincial department of agriculture bought in 2011 for R36,4m on behalf of Msukaligwa municipality. The farm was allegedly valued at R11,9m and the state alleges that Bongo and his co-accused colluded to inflate the price when the farm was sold to the state. Another owned by Petrus van Tonder in Emalahleni was sold to the same department for R37,5m when in fact Van Tonder had asked for R17,5m...
Farmer to testify in Bongo trial
One of the farmers linked to the R74m land deal is expected to testify in court against former state security minister Adv Bongani Bongo today.
The man owns the farm in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, which the provincial department of agriculture bought in 2011 for R36,4m on behalf of Msukaligwa municipality. The farm was allegedly valued at R11,9m and the state alleges that Bongo and his co-accused colluded to inflate the price when the farm was sold to the state. Another owned by Petrus van Tonder in Emalahleni was sold to the same department for R37,5m when in fact Van Tonder had asked for R17,5m...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos