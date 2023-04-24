LUKE SINWELL | Facing the paradox of grassroots development in SA
By Luke Sinwell - 24 April 2023 - 11:58
After nearly 30 years of ‘democratic’ rule by the ANC, the inability to deliver electricity to black working–class people has come to symbolise the shattered dreams of a nation. Power outages continue to plague the country.
The state is failing not only the working class through its cost recovery policies, but it apparently cannot even deliver to the relatively wealthy suburbs. Lest we forget, in 1994, when the party took over power, the much–touted Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) brought hope that the new government would undertake a state–driven, nationwide, redistributive welfare approach to swiftly address the legacy of apartheid...
LUKE SINWELL | Facing the paradox of grassroots development in SA
After nearly 30 years of ‘democratic’ rule by the ANC, the inability to deliver electricity to black working–class people has come to symbolise the shattered dreams of a nation. Power outages continue to plague the country.
The state is failing not only the working class through its cost recovery policies, but it apparently cannot even deliver to the relatively wealthy suburbs. Lest we forget, in 1994, when the party took over power, the much–touted Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) brought hope that the new government would undertake a state–driven, nationwide, redistributive welfare approach to swiftly address the legacy of apartheid...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos