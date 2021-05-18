Second time around for motorist fighting for his life after hit-and-run

It's been almost 12 years to the day since Dudley Cole, 35, was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Ontdekkers Road in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

And now he's in a coma at Milpark Hospital after a second hit-and-run crash on Saturday in almost the same place in the same month as his first. Once again his family is desperately seeking answers and praying for his survival.

His sister Candice said Dudley was driving a silver Kia Rio between 4.30pm and 5.30pm when the driver of a silver sedan-type car allegedly executed a manoeuvre which caused Dudley to swerve.

“We don't know all the facts but people have come forward to say the person in the silver car was drunk, or that [people] in the silver car were in an argument, but we know the silver car hit my brother's car. [Dudley] tried to move out of the way but he lost control and drove over the centre median and hit a tree. The other car drove away,” she said.