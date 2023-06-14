A couple from Ikageng, outside Potchefstroom, is due to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
They allegedly stole the firearm from an on-duty police officer who died in a vehicle accident more than a week ago.
According to North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, on June 6 three police officers working at Fochville crime prevention lost their lives during a motor vehicle accident on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Fochville.
“The members were on duty and travelling in a marked police vehicle. During the accident a police firearm went missing from the accident scene and a case of theft was registered,” Myburgh said.
The arrests came two hours after receiving a tip-off from a member of the community via the North West complaints desk, she said.
North West couple arrested for ‘theft’ of police firearm from accident scene
Eastern Cape community helped police foil armed robbery of business
“The information received was operationalised by Klerksdorp tactical response team members, who arrested the duo on Monday evening. They will appear before the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Thursday for illegal possession of the firearm and ammunition.”
Myburgh said police management again paid their deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late constables Ngwako Ronaldo Mohlopi, 30, Sakhiwe Albert Mnende, 33, and Mmamatlhomola Maria Mokoena, 34.
She praised the member of the community who provided information that led to the recovery of the firearm and arrest of the suspects.
