Motorists have been urged to avoid the N1 north and N12 east split at the Diepkloof interchange, south of Johannesburg, due to protest action in the area.
On Wednesday morning Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said roads have been barricaded by residents of Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto as they demand basic services.
Fihla said there were no reports of injuries but the situation was tense. JMPD officers have been deployed to monitor the protest, he said.
Fihla urged motorists to exercise caution, avoid the area and instead use the Golden Highway or Ben Naude Drive in Diepkloof as alternative routes.
Last week a truck transporting milk was looted and torched by protesters in the same area.
TimesLIVE
Protest action in Diepkloof, motorists urged to avoid the area
Image: Supplied/JMPD
