“While waiting, an unknown African man approached the victim and tried to grab a black plastic bag containing the money. The victim attempted to fight off the suspect but another suspect came and pointed a firearm at him while threatening to shoot him if he resisted handing over the bag.”
The victim gave the bag to them and they moved to the victim's friend, who was also standing in line waiting to deposit money, and robbed him of another bag containing money.
Ledwaba said the suspects fled in a white VW Polo with Mpumalanga registration plates.
“Preliminary investigations indicated the two were robbed of more than R150,000 in cash which was supposed to be deposited and might have been followed by the suspects from their residences.”
TimesLIVE
Men robbed of R150k while waiting in line at Limpopo mall
Image: 123RF
Limpopo police have cautioned residents against carrying large amounts of cash after two men were robbed of more than R150,000 on Tuesday.
The incident happened outside the Groblersdal Mall at about 10am as one of the victims was heading to the bank to deposit money.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba explained what happened.
“The victim called the person who was supposed to be the recipient of money, [who] advised him to [go to a certain] bank. The victim went to the bank and upon arrival found a large number of people waiting to be assisted and joined them.
Manhunt launched after Limpopo teen dies in armed robbery
