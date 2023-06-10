×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | The funeral of Eusebius McKaiser

By TimesLIVE - 10 June 2023 - 11:17
June 06, 2023.Memorial service of the analyst,broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaizer at Arena building in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

"The certainty of death is the cruelest reality of life."

Celebrated broadcaster and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser's funeral is taking place today.

He passed away on Tuesday, 30 May after a suspected epileptic seizure.

Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE:

