IN PICS | Eusebius McKaiser's memorial service

Celebrated broadcaster and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser was honoured with a memorial service held at the Empire Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg.

He passed away on Tuesday, 30 May after a suspected epileptic seizure.

The sombre occasion saw broadcaster and friend to McKaiser, Sakina Kamwendo take on the role of MC while introducing the day’s speakers who included TimesLIVE editor, Makhudu Sefara, McKaiser’s partner, Nduduzo Nyanda as well as esteemed journalist colleagues such as Karyn Maughn, Joanne Joseph and Redi Thlabi amongst others.