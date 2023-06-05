×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Memorial service honouring Eusebius McKaiser to take place on Tuesday

05 June 2023 - 12:22
The late broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaiser.
The late broadcaster and author Eusebius Mckaiser.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

A memorial service will be held for the late broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday, a week after his sudden death.

McKaiser died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. Since then, tributes have been pouring in for the political analyst and TimesLIVE columnist from fans, celebrities and friends.

The memorial will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am at The Empire Venue in Parktown. 

The service honouring McKaiser's life will be also be live-streamed on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.

TimesLIVE

'We have truly lost a warrior'- Celebs pay tribute to seasoned broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser

"You were a world-class broadcaster, analyst, social commentator, media legend, icon, author and thinker," Lerato Sengadi said in tribute to the late ...
News
5 days ago

‘Eusebius McKaiser was an intellectual rock star’: Arena Holdings

McKaiser, 45, was an intellectual rock star, says Arena Holdings MD for news and media Pule Molebeledi.
News
5 days ago

Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure, his manager Jackie Strydom told ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death