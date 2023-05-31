'We have truly lost a warrior'- Celebs pay tribute to seasoned broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser

Analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser's death on Tuesday has sent shock waves across Mzansi.
Eusebius' manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE he suffered a suspected epileptic seizure. She said he had gone about his day without any hint of illness.
“It all happened so quickly. His partner Nduduzo Nyanda is at the mortuary with his family. I am so distraught. I can't believe this,” she said.
Tributes have been pouring in since the news broke.
The common theme people have used to describe the late broadcaster is best explained in the late Maya Angelou quote: “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Publicist Lerato Sengadi opened up about the time she was interviewed by the author.
“Eusebius, you showed me such kindness while asking me difficult questions. When everyone was pushing a narrative based on rumours and speculation, you went straight to the source and asked me on the record. This is shattering. You were a world-class broadcaster, analyst, social commentator, media legend, icon, author and thinker. There will never be another,” she wrote.
Actress Samela Tyelbooi wrote a lengthy tribute recounting how she spoke about the late broadcaster on the day he passed.
“All of this to say that you left such an indelible mark on our society, Euby. Even at school, I think most of us knew that something big was in your future. You were that something big. Always kind, but never one to excuse not trying to better ourselves within what our agency/capacity allows.
“Thank you for the inspiration that you have been for this fellow child of eRini. Thank you for your support and for cheering for me as I forge ahead in this entertainment industry. I can say without a doubt that our communities in Makhanda, your neighbourhood, St Mary’s, Graeme College, Rhodes University will forever have a beacon of excellence and possibilities in you and the legacy you have left. Rest in eternal brilliance,” she wrote.
'We have truly lost a warrior'- Celebs pay tribute to seasoned broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
