A Durban woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot multiple times, allegedly by her estranged husband on Monday.
They were allegedly on the verge of divorce.
The shooting happened in the tranquil upmarket suburb of Westville, Durban, when the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was walking along Lawrence Street on her way to fetch her children from another person who lives in the vicinity of the school the children attend. The crime scene is metres from the school.
Police said the suspect allegedly attempted to run her over with his vehicle. Having failed to hit her, he alighted and fired several shots at her before speeding off. The woman survived the shooting and was taken to hospital.
Her distraught family were reluctant to speak about their ordeal. Emer- G-Med paramedics, with ALS and Mobi-Claw 911, responded to the scene of the shooting.
It was established that the vehicle, identified as VW Polo, had veered out of control and damaged a wall.
Five bullet cartridges were found on the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a suspect had been arrested.
He would appear in court soon.
A schoolteacher who spoke to TimesLIVE but requested to remain anonymous, expressed relief that the school community was unscathed.
“None of the schoolchildren were exposed to what happened. This happened after school. Most people do not even know about the incident,” said the teacher.
Police nab suspect after woman shot in Westville on Monday
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
