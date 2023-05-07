Three municipal workers have sustained moderate to minor injuries after a wall collapsed on them while working in Hunt Road in Glenwood, Durban, on Sunday.
Garrith Jamieson from Als Paramedics said medical services were at the scene.
“Als Paramedics is currently at the scene where a wall collapsed on top of municipal workers who were busy working. The wall suddenly came down, crushing three workers,” he said.
Jamieson said the workers were being stabilised by advanced life support paramedics.
He said one of the workers had sustained moderate injuries, while two sustained minor injuries.
“All necessary role players are in attendance. This is in Hunt Road in the Durban Glenwood area,” he said.
Durban municipal workers injured after being crushed by a wall
