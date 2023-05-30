×

South Africa

South African witnesses in Malawi to give evidence in Bushiri case

Justice minister Lamola confirmed during budget vote speech

30 May 2023 - 12:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Self-proclaimed prophet and fraud accused Shepherd Bushiri in court with his wife Mary. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Justice minister Ronald Lamola says South African witnesses in the extradition case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are in Malawi this week to give evidence in person. 

“The relevant officials are in Malawi to give evidence as per the requirements of the courts in Malawi. We will await the outcomes of the hearing,” said Lamola in his budget vote speech, delivered on Tuesday morning.

“This is a matter of national interest to the South African government. This shows that the wheels of justice are turning,” he said.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Bushiri successfully appealed a Lilongwe court ruling that allowed virtual testimony “where there are satisfactory grounds”, with the high court ordering South African witnesses to appear in court in person. 

Bushiri and his family fled SA to Malawi in November 2020 after being released on R200,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court. 

At the time, the Bushiris claimed they had to flee the country for their own safety. 

Bushiri and his wife were facing charges of money laundering, theft and fraud in connection with a R102m investment scheme. 

