‘Problem building’ demolished in Durban CBD
Plans under way for mixed-use high-rise development at 97 Ingcuce Street
Image: Supplied
A "problem building" in the Durban CBD has been demolished to make way for a mixed-use development.
The dilapidated building in Ingcuce Street, formerly Albert Street, was demolished last week after a legal battle with traders who used the "Saira Essa building" as a storage facility for their goods.
The city said the building had for years impacted on the aesthetic of the precinct.
"In 2010 the city initiated a comprehensive programme aimed at enhancing its urban landscape. As part of this initiative, the property at 97 Ingcuce Street was earmarked for full demolition.
"Owing to legal proceedings initiated by traders using the premises for storage purposes, only a partial demolition was carried out at the time.
"The city engaged in consistent dialogue with the affected traders to prepare for a proposed mixed-use high-rise development with commercial facilities occupying the ground floor.
"An agreement was eventually reached to accommodate the traders at Ascot Park where they would have adequate storage facilities for their goods and equipment."
The traders were relocated last week.
The city's business support unit secured a permit to carry out the demolition.
"The site is in the process of being cleared of all remaining rubble and debris. Once this process is concluded, the property will be secured and the scheduled redevelopment project will continue.
"This successful demolition operation is testament to the problem buildings division’s recent accelerated interventions and efforts, achieved through collaboration with other departments including the business support unit, human settlements, architectural services and metro police."
