South Africa

Father and stepmother accused of fatal abuse of child, 8

By TimesLIVE - 25 May 2023 - 10:49
Limpopo police have arrested a couple aged 31 and 35 in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Przemyslaw Koch

Limpopo police have arrested a couple aged 31 and 35 in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said the child was staying with her stepmother and her biological father at Mogaung village in the Sekhukhune district.

Community members became concerned the child was being physically abused by her parents, Ledwaba said.

On Wednesday, they ascertained the victim was seriously injured after being physically assaulted. The community sought medical assistance and she was rushed by ambulance to the nearest hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Ledwaba said the pair is due to appear in the Nebo magistrate's court on Friday.

