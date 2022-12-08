×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man who killed heavily pregnant girlfriend gets 24 years

By Staff Reporter - 08 December 2022 - 15:48
Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela says the 34-year-old man from Nigel, Ekurhuleni, who murdered his heavily pregnant girlfriend last year, showed no remorse. Stock photo.
Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela says the 34-year-old man from Nigel, Ekurhuleni, who murdered his heavily pregnant girlfriend last year, showed no remorse. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday sentenced Brian Thamsanqa Somfaka to 24 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend. 

The murder happened in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, last year.

On August 13 2021, Somfaka, 34, used a steel pipe to assault his 28-year-old girlfriend Samantha Zungu, who was 38 weeks pregnant with their third child.

Somfaka then called an ambulance that took him and Zungu to Pholosong Hospital, where she later succumbed to the injuries, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

Somfaka was convicted of murder last month.

In aggravation of sentence, advocate Gerhard Maritz told the court the accused showed no remorse for his actions. 

He also informed the court that Somfaka had seven previous convictions ranging from attempted murder to assault, theft and illegal possession of drugs. 

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela agreed with the state that Somfaka showed no remorse and showed arrogance towards the deceased’s family in court.

Maumela also said a harsh upbringing did not give one the right to abuse the rights of others.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...