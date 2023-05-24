Five armed robbers raided a jewellery shop in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
“Durban North police are investigating a case of business robbery after an incident which reportedly took place at Umhlanga Rocks on Wednesday,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
“It is alleged that five suspects stormed into the business premises and demanded jewellery at gunpoint. The suspects fled with jewellery in their gateway vehicle.”
Umhlanga jewellery shop robbed
Image: 123RF
