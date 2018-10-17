50 000 reward for Mbombela jewellery robbery

Jewellery store Browns, which was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash on Monday afternoon in Mpumalanga, is offering a R50 000 reward for any help that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

Pictures and footage showing the suspects wearing police uniform have been shared to the media by the store, which is based at Ilanga Mall in Mbombela.

According to the spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police, colonel Mtsholi Bhembe,the suspects, who are not real police officers, held the store's owners at gunpoint on Monday afternoon.

“The accused came wearing police uniform, they held the shop owners at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash. They used a white Ford Ranger bakkie with registration [number] HTC 429 MP [to get away from the crime scene],” said Bhembe.

Bhembe said the people on the pictures are encouraged to contact the police so they could help cops in solving the robbery.

“We seek any help from the public… if they know the people on the pictures,” said Bhembe.

He said anyone with information should contact sergeant Alex Marika on 082-464-5721 or crime stop at: 08600-10111.