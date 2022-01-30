South Africa

Armed gang storms jewellery store at Gateway mall in Durban

30 January 2022 - 14:14
Five armed men stormed a store and made off with jewellery and clothing. File photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for five armed men who robbed a store at Gateway Mall in Umhlanga, north Durban, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men entered the jewellery shop and used a hammer to break open glass cases and stole watches and expensive bags.

“No shots were fired. No-one was shot or injured. They escaped near the Truworths entry and climbed into a silver Mercedes-Benz with an NP [Pietermaritzburg] registration,” Mbele said.

She said the value of the stolen goods was still unknown and the suspects left the hammer they used to break open the glass cases at the store. 

