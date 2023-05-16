×

South Africa

Death toll of people set alight in KZN rises to 10

Drug-related issues cannot be ruled out, according to police

16 May 2023 - 13:02
KZN police have not ruled out drug-related issues after 13 men were set alight. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The death toll of a group of people who were stripped and set alight in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday has risen to 10 after two more victims died in hospital. 

Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that they died from burn injuries.

The men were allegedly attacked, stripped, doused with flammable liquid and set alight at a property in Taylor's Halt, Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said it was reported that a group of men, aged between 25 and 46, were inside a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, asked them where the owner of the house was.

“After realising the owner was not there, the men reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring liquid substances on them and setting them alight.”

Netshiunda said eight men died at the scene, while five suffered severe burns and were taken to hospital.

The motive is yet to be established, along with the identity of the suspects.

“Drug-related issues cannot be ruled out,” he said.

A manhunt has been launched.

TimesLIVE

 

