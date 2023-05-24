Buthelezi’s meeting will be held on Thursday.
King Misuzulu said the board is a new chapter in the operation of the Ingonyama Trust and the trust will have to work harder to improve the areas concerned.
“In the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust there are mines that produce minerals and businesses that operate on our people’s land, but the people who live in these areas do not benefit from them.
“This new board needs to speed up the implementation of programmes that will make the communities that have built these areas benefit and develop the skills of young people in agriculture, mining and other sectors,” he said.
The new board members to serve a four-year term are:
- inkhosi Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson;
- advocate Linda Zama as vice-chairperson;
- inkhosi Mabudu Israel Tembe;
- Dr Thandi Dlamini;
- Nomusa Zulu;
- Dandy Matamela;
- inkhosi Phallang Bokang Molefe;
- inkhosi Sibonelo Mkhize; and
- Lisa Del Grande.
“As your king, I have a deep opinion about the future of my father’s nation and the use of the land. I assure you your land will not be sold,” he added.
TimesLIVE
King Misuzulu reaffirms support for Ingonyama Trust board before Buthelezi's meeting with stakeholders
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has reaffirmed his support for the new Ingonyama Trust board before a stakeholders meeting called by his traditional prime minister, who is said to be dissatisfied with its composition.
The king assured his subjects the board has been carefully selected and will carry out the duty of ensuring the protection of the interests of residents.
“I assure amakhosi and the Zulu nation as a whole that their land is not lost and the board will not sell it.
King Misuzulu, Mangosuthu Buthelezi must resolve differences: inkosi
“I asked you not to be misled by people who spread false information and say your land will be sold because they want to achieve their own selfish intentions,” he said.
Traditional prime minister prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last week said he did not express preference or demands with regards to who the king should appoint as chairperson of the board, emphasising that was the prerogative of the king. He denied there were cracks in his relationship with the king.
The king has confirmed this: “I would like to unequivocally state that rumours that there is bad blood between myself in my capacity as monarch of the Zulu nation with our traditional prime minister umntwana wakwaPhindangene are blatant attempts by opportunists who wish to drive a wedge between our Zulu nation and the royal family.”
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini denies accepting cows from ANC in return for support
Buthelezi’s meeting will be held on Thursday.
King Misuzulu said the board is a new chapter in the operation of the Ingonyama Trust and the trust will have to work harder to improve the areas concerned.
“In the land controlled by the Ingonyama Trust there are mines that produce minerals and businesses that operate on our people’s land, but the people who live in these areas do not benefit from them.
“This new board needs to speed up the implementation of programmes that will make the communities that have built these areas benefit and develop the skills of young people in agriculture, mining and other sectors,” he said.
The new board members to serve a four-year term are:
“As your king, I have a deep opinion about the future of my father’s nation and the use of the land. I assure you your land will not be sold,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos