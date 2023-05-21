King Misuzulu, Mangosuthu Buthelezi must resolve differences: inkosi

He would not be drawn on the court battle involving the monarch and his detractors, saying there was now stability. But he said he was encouraged the simmering tensions had boiled over, adding the ascendancy of King Misuzulu had been blighted by difficulties.
“There is a case that is still pending. By the end of the month the king will make his way back to court for the royal conflict. Maybe if that gets resolved we will put all of this behind us,” said Shinga, who took over the role from Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza in July last year. He conceded there was still much work to be done to forge unity within the broader house.
Ncamashe said he recently met King Misuzulu and assured him there were plans for the national government to pay him a visit. He said though Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who visited the province, had not met the king, he would when he returned. This, he hoped, would afford the monarch the dignity he deserves.
“I know that the traditional leadership in South Africa has many unresolved issues. Among those issues is that of tools of trade. We should not have a scenario where there are things that are done in the Eastern Cape but not done in Limpopo, but done in Mpumalanga. There should be processes and procedures that cut across all provinces,” said Ncamashe.
He added that when Mashatile returned to the province, they would discuss support from the government for the work of traditional leaders as custodians of the community.
Chairperson of the house of traditional and Khoi-San leaders in KwaZulu-Natal Inkosi Sifiso Rubert Shinga says any problems between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi should be resolved amicably.
There was speculation this week that Buthelezi, who has called an imbizo of amakhosi for Friday, intended to resign, which he has denied. The meeting is expected to discuss the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson of the board, a decision TimesLIVE has learnt Buthelezi does not approve of.
Shinga said the relationship between the men would be put to the test during the imbizo, set to take place in Empangeni.
Shinga was speaking on the sidelines of a gala dinner hosted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi in Durban on Friday night. The gathering brought together deputy minister Xolile Ncamashe, premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and traditional leaders.
While reiterating the house's full backing of the Zulu monarchy, Shinga felt reconciliation would eliminate the chances of royal affairs being thrust into the spotlight.
“We cannot intervene. The amakhosi are not happy with conflict between the pair. It becomes relentless because if a statement purports [to be] from one party, the other one often hits back and it goes on and on,” said Shinga.
Dube-Ncube announced that the secretaries of amakhosi would receive a R8,000 stipend from the provincial government by the end of this month. The money had been set aside in the Cogta budget for this financial year.
She said this followed the commitment the provincial government had made on back pay for izinduna.
“We commend some of the amakhosi who remained resolute in their trust to government despite the furore which hung over this move ... People are not going to judge our work on how many times we sat down to resolve disputes, but they will judge us on what we have done to change the lives of our people for the better,” said Dube-Ncube.
She conceded the province was beset with challenges, including getting young people to understand their heritage.
“Our children only know what they see on TV and they don't know their heritage. This often leads to young people trying to assimilate into western lifestyle,” she said.
Dube-Ncube said she was relying on traditional leaders to foster peace in communities.
