South Africa

KZN farmer in serious condition after attack

17 May 2023 - 12:05
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A farmer suffered severe injuries in an attack on his property.
Image: Midlands EMS

A KwaZulu-Natal midlands farmer is in a serious condition after an attack on his property.

KZN Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said paramedics were dispatched to the Wartburg farm at about 1am on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival it was found that a farmer had sustained multiple injuries and was in a serious condition.

“Once stabilised he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Authorities were in attendance.”

In a separate incident last month, another midlands farmer was killed during an alleged altercation with a worker.

The incident took place on a farm in Howick and ended with the farmer being declared dead on the scene as a result of severe injuries.

TimesLIVE

