South Africa

New lawyer for alleged fraudster and ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela

17 May 2023 - 13:29
Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has changed his legal team and will apply to make changes to his bail conditions.

Makwarela made his third brief appearance in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance earlier this month, the matter was postponed as Makwarela failed to brief his legal team despite being given a month to do so.

He now has a new legal team to represent him.

The former mayor and speaker faces two counts of fraud.

The first charge relates to him submitting a fake court rehabilitation certificate to prove he was no longer insolvent.

The second relates to his failure to disclose his insolvent status while he served as a councillor and speaker in the municipality.

He handed himself over to police in April and was granted R10,000 bail.

He told the court he agreed to terminate the services of his legal representative and submitted a confirmation letter from his new legal team.

Makwarela's case was postponed to June 2, when his new lawyer will be entered into record and possible amendments of his bail conditions will be heard.

TimesLIVE

