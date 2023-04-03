Ex-Tshwane mayor Makwarela granted R10k bail

Former disgraced Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela was granted R10,000 bail after he made a brief appearance at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.

Makwarela faces charges of fraud and uttering for allegedly submitting a fake a rehabilitation order.

He handed himself over to the police earlier on Monday morning.

Granting him bail, judge Nicka Setshogoe said: “… your address has been verified; you are staying within the jurisdiction of the court. You have submitted yourself to the police upon request. You do not have previous convictions, pending or outstanding matters..."

Last month, it emerged that a document Makwarela presented to the City of Tshwane purporting to be his rehabilitation certificate was forged.

He had been declared insolvent in 2016 and by law could not stand as a councillor in the city unless he could provide a rehabilitation certificate from court.