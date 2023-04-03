Former Cope councillor is due to appear before the same court next month
Ex-Tshwane mayor Makwarela granted R10k bail
Former disgraced Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela was granted R10,000 bail after he made a brief appearance at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday.
Makwarela faces charges of fraud and uttering for allegedly submitting a fake a rehabilitation order.
He handed himself over to the police earlier on Monday morning.
Granting him bail, judge Nicka Setshogoe said: “… your address has been verified; you are staying within the jurisdiction of the court. You have submitted yourself to the police upon request. You do not have previous convictions, pending or outstanding matters..."
Last month, it emerged that a document Makwarela presented to the City of Tshwane purporting to be his rehabilitation certificate was forged.
He had been declared insolvent in 2016 and by law could not stand as a councillor in the city unless he could provide a rehabilitation certificate from court.
When city manager Johann Mettler demanded a rehabilitation certificate, the document he presented was so poorly forged that the name of the court was wrong, even his own surname was misspelt.
The registrar of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria confirmed that the document was never issued from the court and that no rehabilitation certificate was ever issued under Makwarela’s name.
“He was then requested by the city to provide proof of the rehabilitation. The proof was provided on his behalf by his actuary which upon further internal investigation by the city was found to be fraudulent hence the opening of a formal case,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
She said after the case was referred to the Gauteng serious corruption investigation unit for further investigation.
Makwarela is due to appear before the same court next month.
