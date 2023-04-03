Subdued former Tshwane mayor granted R10k bail for fraud

Disgraced former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela sat in the dock with his shoulders slouched and looking to the ground as his lawyer pleaded with judge Nicka Setshogoe to grant him bail on Monday.
A few minutes later, Makwarela stood up with both his hands behind his back and kept nodding as the judge addressed him directly about the strict conditions of his R10,000 bail – among which he would be expected to hand over his passport and not leave Gauteng without notifying the investigating officer.
In the few minutes that Makwarela appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after he handed himself over to the Brooklyn police, he appeared despondent – unlike the man who displayed confidence in March when it first emerged that he had been declared insolvent in 2016. According to government policyies, anyone declared the insolvent is prohibited from taking public office. Makwatela was elected status would immediately eliminate him as Tshwane mayor on February 28.
Makwarela immediately disputed the allegations before he stepped down after he produced a rehabilitation certificate purporting to be from court, which he handed over to municipal manager Johann Mettler. He was reinstated to the mayor position the following day, and he immediately called a press briefing at his new office.
“I remain focused on my work, serving Tshwane residents. I will not be distracted by noise and unfounded allegations,” he tweeted.
However, his time at the office was short-lived as the Pretoria High Court chief registrar issued a statement to distance the court from Makwarela’s rehabilitation certificate, saying the court never issued such document.
Makwarela was forced to step down again while his party, Cope, kicked him out and was left with egg on its face and apologised to the country for Makwarela’s appointment. The Hawks, Mettler and the registrar then opened fraud charges against Makwarela.
According the National Prosecuting Authority, Makwarela is charged with fraud and uttering for allegedly submitting a fake rehabilitation order.
Granting him bail on Monday, Setshogoe said: “… your address has been verified; you are staying within the jurisdiction of the court. You have submitted yourself to the police upon request. You do not have previous convictions, pending or outstanding matters...”
When asked by journalists how he was feeling, Makwarela repliedwith a cryptic response: “I am blessed and highly favoured... I am blessed all times. I am blessed going in, I am blessed coming out.”
He is due to appear before the same court next month.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Subdued former Tshwane mayor granted R10k bail for fraud
Murunwa in court for fake debt rehabilitation certificate
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
