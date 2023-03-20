×

Memories of July 2021 unrest still fresh

Businesses on edge over mooted national shutdown

20 March 2023 - 06:54
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Business organisations say they have little faith in the police’s ability to quell violence as previous experience has shown that the government is unable to prevent businesses from being looted.

This comes despite assurances from law enforcement agencies that order will be maintained during the EFF’s mass protest on Monday...

