Stampede in court as two accused of Soweto boys' murders appear
Image: Veli Nhlapo
There was drama at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday when dozens of community members tried to storm the courtroom where two people arrested in connection with the murders of two Soweto boys appeared for bail application.
Police had to stand by the door and only allow family members, close friends and community leaders into the courtroom due to limited space in the public gallery.
Thereafter, about 15 police officers stood by the door to prevent people outside from getting in.
In a packed courtroom, Nqobile Ndlovu, 50, and her partner Mthunzi Zulu, 39, made their second appearance after they were arrested last week.
The pair face two counts of murder related to the killings of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6. They are also charged with kidnapping, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.
Ndlovu is Tshiamo's grandmother, while Zulu is not related to Nqobizitha.
During the proceedings, state prosecutor Tholwana Khakhathiba said Ndlovu informed the state on Friday morning that she wants to use legal aid representation and not her own private lawyer as she initially stated last week.
Khakhathiba asked for the matter to be postponed in order to allow Ndlovu's application for legal aid to be processed.
Zulu is represented by legal aid.
Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police source
Magistrate David Mhango postponed the matter to May 12 when a formal bail application date will be set.
While Ndlovu and Zulu were leaving the courtroom, someone in the gallery yelled: "You are killers."
Afterwards, Nqobizitha's mother Nomthandazo Zulu shouted: "You killed my child."
Outside court, community members dressed in political party regalia and a couple of anti-gender-based violence activists were singing slogans.
The bodies of the two children were found mutilated on Thursday last week, one in White City and the other a short distance away in Rockville.
The children were last seen playing outside Tshiamo’s home on Langa Street. Nqobizitha stayed on Ramaite Street, less than 100m away. They were pupils at Isiseko Primary School in White City.
Nomthandazo said she is battling to sleep at night and cannot stop thinking about her child.
"Whenever I am at home I imagine him coming back home from school to tell me that he has arrived.... Those people [accused] should spend the rest of their lives in jail," said Nomthandazo.
Tshiamo's other grandmother Sadimo Rabanye, 55, said she is heartbroken.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said police investigations are still ongoing and they are also awaiting DNA results of blood found on Ndlovu's clothing during her arrest.
"We have overwhelming evidence against the accused and we are not ruling out the possibility of adding more charges," said Mjonondwane.
The children were buried at Olifantsvlei Cemetery, south of Johannesburg, last week.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
