South Africa

Family member one of the suspects arrested over murders of Soweto boys: police source

26 April 2023 - 14:32
Nqobizitha Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye were murdered last week.
Image: Supplied

A female relative of one of the murdered Soweto boys has allegedly been arrested in connection with their killing, TimesLIVE has been told.

The mutilated bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, were found 1.4km apart, in Rockville and White City respectively, by residents after a nearly 24-hour search.

A police source working closely on the investigation has confirmed to TimesLIVE that the 50-year-old woman, arrested with a 39-year-old man, was related to one of the boys. 

TimesLIVE knows the identity of the woman but cannot name her until after her court appearance on Friday. 

Their arrest comes after a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes on Tuesday, police said. 

TimesLIVE

