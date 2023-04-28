Suspect in Soweto boys murder case is granny to one of the victims

The case against two people who were arrested in connection with the murders of two Soweto boys has been postponed to next month for a formal bail application.
Nqobile Ndlovu, 50, and her partner Mthunzi Zulu, 39, appeared at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday after they were arrested by police on Tuesday following a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes.
The pair face two counts of murder related to the killings of Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6.
They are also charged with kidnapping, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.
Ndlovu is Tshiamo's grandmother. Zulu is not related to Nqobizitha.
Community members from Soweto packed the courtroom during proceedings on Friday. Some community members had to stand outside due to limited sitting space.
Ndlovu and Zulu entered the packed courtroom covering their faces and dressed in a black jacket and grey hoodie, respectively.
Police ordered Ndlovu to take off the hood of her jacket and a cap she was wearing underneath. Zulu was also ordered to take off his hoodie.
The duo initially told magistrate Tshepiso Maepa that they will represent themselves in the case and seek no legal representation.
They also told Maepa that they do not want to be filmed and have pictures of them taken during the proceedings. This was response to the application brought by the media to broadcast the proceedings.
Ndlovu did not provide reasons for not wanting to be filmed, while Zulu said he wishes not to be filmed because he believes he is not guilty of the charges.
State prosecutor Thapelo Mohapi did not oppose the media's application to broadcast the proceedings.
Maepa granted the media permission to broadcast, and to take pictures and videos during the proceedings.
Afterwards, Mohapi said the state intends to prove that Ndlovu and Zulu premeditated the murder and acted in common purpose.
This led to Ndlovu and Zulu changing their minds and asking to get legal representation. Ndlovu said she wants to acquire her own lawyer and Zulu said he will use legal aid.
They request to apply for bail. Mohapi said the state will oppose bail.
Maepa postponed the matter to May 5 to allow for Ndlovu to get a lawyer and for both accused to make a formal bail application.
Zulu said he has no previous convictions or pending cases, while Ndlovu said she was convicted of assault when she was 19-years-old by the Protea magistrate's court. She said she got a suspended sentence. She has no pending cases.
The accused will remain in custody until their next court appearance.
The bodies of the two children were found mutilated last week Thursday, one in White City and the other a short distance away in Rockville.
The children were last seen playing outside Tshiamo’s home on Langa Street. Nqobizitha stayed on Ramaite Street, less than 100m away. They were pupils at Isiseko Primary School in White City.
A joint funeral service was held for both children at Jabavu Stadium in Soweto on Friday. They were buried at Olifantsvlei cemetery, south of Johannesburg.
