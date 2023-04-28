×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

What the 'grieving' Soweto relative-turned-suspect said

Joint funeral for young friends set for today

28 April 2023 - 07:00
Mpho Koka Journalist

When Sowetan arrived at the home of little Tshiamo Rabanye in Soweto last week, we were introduced to his relative who would be the family spokesperson on his tragic murder.

With red, teary eyes, the woman seated in the living room with other family members related how six-year-old Tshiamo was a “loving child” who loved to play...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi