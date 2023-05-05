Stages 3 and 4 load-shedding this weekend thanks to reduced demand

Stages 3 and 4 load-shedding will be implemented at the weekend due to lower demand and the return to service of some generating units, Eskom announced on Friday afternoon.
It said load-shedding will be at stage 5 from 4pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday. Load-shedding will then be at stage 3 from 5am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday and at stage 4 from 4pm-5am on both days, into Monday morning.
Stage 5 will be implemented on Monday at 4pm.
Eskom said breakdowns are at 17,245MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 4,468MW.
