South Africa

Stage 6 loadshedding as seven generation units fail

24 April 2023 - 14:57
Eskom says stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm Monday afternoon until 5am on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Higher stages of loadshedding will be required over the next few days due to the failure of seven generation units in the past 24 hours, Eskom announced on Monday afternoon.

The power utility said stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

“Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Tuesday, followed by stage 6 load-shedding until 5am on Wednesday. Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday,” said Eskom.

The power utility said the loadshedding stages may change at short notice.

Eskom said breakdowns are at 17,955MW of generating capacity while 5,042MW is out of service for planned maintenance.

Over the past 24 hours a generation unit each at Camden, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal, Majuba and Medupi and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.

TimesLIVE

