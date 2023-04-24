Due to a slight improvement in available generation capacity, loadshedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 4 daily until further notice.
The power cuts are envisaged to be at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am. Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, Eskom said.
This comes as Eskom is battling to generate sufficient electricity to meet South Africa's needs, which saw a recent bout of outages at stage 6.
TimesLIVE
Loadshedding to move between stages 3-4, for now
Image: 123rf/Jacques Jacobsz
TimesLIVE
