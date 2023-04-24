×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Loadshedding to move between stages 3-4, for now

By TimesLive - 24 April 2023 - 10:44
The power cuts are envisaged to be at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am. Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, Eskom said.
The power cuts are envisaged to be at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am. Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, Eskom said.
Image: 123rf/Jacques Jacobsz

Due to a slight improvement in available generation capacity, loadshedding will be implemented at stages 3 and 4 daily until further notice.

The power cuts are envisaged to be at stage 4 from 4pm until 5am. Stage 3 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, Eskom said.

This comes as Eskom is battling to generate sufficient electricity to meet South Africa's needs, which saw a recent bout of outages at stage 6.

TimesLIVE

Loadshedding stage 6 at night and stage 5 in the day until further notice

Stage 6 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Loadshedding reduced due to lower weekend demand

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday due to lower weekend demand.
News
1 week ago

Ramaphosa promises businesses 'short-term' end to loadshedding

The fifth South Africa Investment Conference kicked off at a difficult time for the business sector as Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi