South Africa

Loadshedding reduced due to lower weekend demand

14 April 2023 - 16:57
Image: 123RF/ rclassenlayouts/ File photo.

Loadshedding will be reduced to stage 5 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday due to lower weekend demand.

Eskom said stage 6 loadshedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday.

“Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Sunday followed by stage 6 loadshedding until 5am on Monday.”

The power utility's breakdowns are at 17,093MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,392MW.

Eskom said over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, two generating units at Camden power station were taken offline for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal, Tutuka and two units at Medupi power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints and the team is working around the clock to ensure that these units are returned to service as soon as possible.”

TimesLIVE

