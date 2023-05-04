Process to get new drivers’ licence machines takes off
Tender to replace old printer closes today
The search is on for driving licence card printers nationwide as government switches its reliance from the only, breakdown-prone machine in SA.
A tender advertised for new printers closes today, said the department of transport. The current bidding process is the second attempt after government failed to secure service providers last year. The bid was advertised on November 11 and closed on December 14. It was a non-award, meaning no bidder was successful. “What we are closing tomorrow [Friday] is the second run of the tender advert,” said Collen Msibi, transport department spokesperson...
